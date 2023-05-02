Showers on Tuesday

By John Kubis
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will keep the area cool and unsettled the next couple days. Expect scattered showers overnight with lows around 40.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with showers. Highs will be near 50.

The risk of showers continues on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40′s.

Lingering showers are expected on Thursday.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50′s.

