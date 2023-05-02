Some showers, otherwise mainly cloudy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Higher elevations were getting snow and mixed precipitation early today, but that will change to rain as temperatures climb.

Scattered showers will mostly end by early afternoon, with skies mainly cloudy after that.

Highs will be around 50.

Higher elevations could see more snow and mixed precipitation early Wednesday. The entire area will see off-and-on showers for most of the day. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

It starts drying out Wednesday night into Thursday.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 50s.

This is where things start to warm up.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

It will be sunny and in the mid-60s on Saturday.

Sunday and Monday will both be mostly sunny with highs close to 70.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.