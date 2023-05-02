St. Lawrence River level a foot higher than normal, says board

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The summer boating season hasn’t started yet, but some residents are already worried about the water levels along the St. Lawrence River.

Last fall, some shoreline residents ended the boating season early due to low levels.

Now, some of them say with a mild winter and rain, the river may be too high.

“We’re pretty well fortified after the repairs of the last two floods. Last year, we had everything fixed and couldn’t go out because there was no water underneath the keel, but I look at my neighbors and they’re getting close to being in peril now,” said William Nygard, who owns riverfront property in Ogdensburg.

The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board reports that the river levels as of April 30 were a foot higher than normal.

“I just would like to see everybody have a good time this season - the businesses, the marinas, the tourism, the waterfront owners and people with trailers and boats get to enjoy this beautiful resource,” said Nygard.

According to Nygard, in the past week alone, he has seen the river rise more than six inches, which he claims is a bit unusual this time of year.

