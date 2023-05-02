St. Lawrence River level a foot higher than normal, says board

Some residents are worried about the water levels along the St. Lawrence River
Some residents are worried about the water levels along the St. Lawrence River(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The summer boating season hasn’t started yet, but some residents are already worried about the water levels along the St. Lawrence River.

Last fall, some shoreline residents ended the boating season early due to low levels.

Now, some of them say with a mild winter and rain, the river may be too high.

“We’re pretty well fortified after the repairs of the last two floods. Last year, we had everything fixed and couldn’t go out because there was no water underneath the keel, but I look at my neighbors and they’re getting close to being in peril now,” said William Nygard, who owns riverfront property in Ogdensburg.

The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board reports that the river levels as of April 30 were a foot higher than normal.

“I just would like to see everybody have a good time this season - the businesses, the marinas, the tourism, the waterfront owners and people with trailers and boats get to enjoy this beautiful resource,” said Nygard.

According to Nygard, in the past week alone, he has seen the river rise more than six inches, which he claims is a bit unusual this time of year.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the to United States Equestrian Federation, 15-year-old Hannah Serfass was competing...
15-year-old horseback rider killed in tragic accident during competition, officials say
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing...
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office concludes search for missing Constableville woman
Minimum Wage
Pay rise comes for New Yorkers, but some chafe at compromise
Zachary Montgomery flyer
Police helping to find man reported missing
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice

Latest News

Water faucet
Town of Lyme lifts boil water advisory
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to expand access to reproductive health care across...
Hochul signs measure expanding access to reproductive health care
A Night on the River
Time running out for ‘A Night on the River’ tickets
Dr. Adrian Slywotzky of Potsdam, Michael Colburn of St. Albans, Vermont, and Dr. Rachel Waddell...
ONNY conductor search narrowed to 3