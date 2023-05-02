Time running out for ‘A Night on the River’ tickets

A Night on the River
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Spaces are nearly gone, but you can still sign up for the North Country Family Health Center’s A Night on the River.

The health center’s April Fallon says the deadline to reserve your spot is Friday, May 5.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton.

There will be hors d’oeuvres, dinner, live music, a silent auction, and a live auction featuring a necklace by Kimberly-Scott Creations.

You can buy tickets at nocofamilyhealth.org or by calling 315-782-9450, extension 8019.

The health center provides medical, dental, and behavioral health services to people in Lewis and Jefferson counties, including several school-based programs.

