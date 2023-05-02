Time to sign up for Sunset on the Shore

Sunset on the Shore
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A big fundraiser for The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence is coming up later this month.

Michelle Carpenter is the executive director of The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence Foundation. She was on 7 News This Morning to talk about the upcoming Sunset on the Shore

Watch the video above for her interview.

The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton.

It raises money to help the disabled people The Arc JSLC supports.

There will be food, live music, and prizes, including a hand-crafted necklace from Kimberly-Scott Creations.

You need to make reservations by May 10. You can do that at thearcjslc.org or by calling 315-836-1364.

