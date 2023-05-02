Tomorrow’s Health: Pandemic depression in kids, heart attacks in women & reduced suicide risk

(WWNY) - A new study shows increased depression in kids and teens during the pandemic and young women are more likely to return to the hospital in the year following a heart attack.

Pandemic depression in kids

An analysis of more than 50 studies shows depression symptoms for kids and teens increased during the pandemic, especially among girls and those with higher income backgrounds.

Symptoms of anxiety also increased slightly.

The review involved more than 40,000 young people in 12 countries.

Heart attacks in women

Researchers at Yale University have found young women who have a heart attack are more likely to end up back in the hospital in the following year, compared to men of the same age.

The most common causes are a second heart attack or chest pain.

The average age of those who experienced a heart attack was 47, and 70% identified as Caucasian.

Reduced suicide risk

A study out of Columbia University finds better access to mental health care is associated with a lower risk of suicide.

The researchers created a map of all the psychiatrists and therapists in the country, helping them determine residents’ access to care, and then compared the data to suicide rates.

It showed areas with shorter travel times to more providers were tied to reduced risk of suicide.

