Traffic advisory: I81 between Ellisburg & Adams Center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Both northbound lanes on Interstate 81 between exits 40 and 42 could be closed for a couple hours Tuesday.

A New York state alert says all northbound lanes were closed for emergency repairs at 10:30 a.m. for up to two hours.

Exit 40 is where I81 meets State Route 193 in Ellisburg and Exit 42 is where the interstate meets State Route 177 in Adams Center.

Traffic will be detoured.

