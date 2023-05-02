WATCH: Suspect uses torch to steal secured boat from owner’s driveway

Ring surveillance camera captured a man with a welding torch stealing a boat in Seattle.
By Michelle Esteban
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SEATTLE (KOMO) – A brazen boat theft in Seattle was caught on camera.

The owners of the boat were shocked to wake up and find their boat missing and even more stunned to discover it took just minutes to steal.

The thief can be seen on security footage using a torch to steal the boat right out of Dan Uhm’s driveway around 5:30 Sunday morning.

Uhm said he believed the boat was secure with two locks, surveillance cameras, an alarm system and motion detector lights.

Uhm, who was gone overnight Saturday, returned Sunday morning to find the boat gone and his coupler lock busted.

“This actually is a coupler lock that is hard to steal and not that easy, you can’t use bolt cutters or use a grinder,” Uhm said.

It took less than five minutes for Uhm’s beloved boat to be stolen.

In the video, a pickup truck without plates and what police said is fake temporary plate paperwork on the back window arrives at the home.

Then, two masked men get out of the vehicle and get to work.

They don’t cut the lock, but melt the metal and attach the boat and trailer to their pickup.

“They were very casual and very systematic and all it confirmed was that they must have done this many times,” Uhm said. “It also had a lot of sentimental value as well. We take it out to go fishing and crabbing. My son has a lot of memories in it.”

Uhm called police who are now looking for the suspects. He also wants to warn other boat owners of potential theft.

“I want people that have trailers or boats who think something like this secures it,” he said. “It is not good enough.”

Uhm said the boat, motor and trailers combined to a loss of $23,000.

