Watertown lawmakers support keeping city poll sites open

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council showed unanimous support for keeping 2 poll sites open instead of putting them on pause.

Council voted 5-0, telling the Jefferson County Board of Elections it shouldn’t pause polling at Midtown Towers or at the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station.

The pause means that people wouldn’t vote in June’s primary and November’s general election at those locations. They’d have to go elsewhere.

Both board of election commissioners were at Monday night’s meeting and say the sites have low attendance numbers and the sites will continue to stay paused for the year, but agreed to work with the city on voter registration drives.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.