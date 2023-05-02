Watertown’s mayor getting calls about temporary housing facility residents

Pine Street temporary housing facility
Pine Street temporary housing facility(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Are people cutting through residents’ backyards around the new Pine Street temporary housing facility?

Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith says he’s getting phone calls about it.

The facility is run by Transitional Living Services of Northern New York and helps give stable housing to men who would otherwise be homeless.

To address the concerns, Mayor Smith is asking for an update from the police.

Meanwhile, Transitional Living Services Executive Director Maureen Cean says the Pine Street facility is a home, not a secure facility. In other words, people can come and go as they please.

She adds the organization will continue to maintain a safe and family-friendly environment in the neighborhood.

