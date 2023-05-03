Audrey M. Gooshaw, 85, of Heuvelton

Audrey M. Gooshaw, age 85, of Heuvelton passed away on Tuesday morning, May 2, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Audrey M. Gooshaw, age 85, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 3:00PM at Hillcrest Cemetery with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Per her request there will be no formal visitation. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Gooshaw passed away on Tuesday morning, May 2, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Audrey is survived by her husband, Allen Gooshaw of Heuvelton, NY; children, David Gooshaw and his wife, Marsha of Watertown, NY, Mark Gooshaw and his wife, Danna, of Beaverton, OR, Terence Gooshaw of Heuvelton, NY; 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; 1 brother Ronald Shutler and his wife Sandra of Brushton, NY and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Audrey was born on March 10, 1938, in Brier Hill, NY, the daughter of the late Loren M. and Theodora (Smith) Shutler. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1957, she later graduated from Massic Business School. Audrey married Allen Gooshaw on July 27, 1963 at St Raphael’s Church in Heuvelton, NY with Father Stone officiating.

Audrey enjoyed camping with friends and family.

