Career-Tech All-Star: Nicholas Brassard

FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - Nicholas Brassard loves chocolate, so he likes to make chocolate chip cookies.

“When the cookies come out, it makes me feel good inside,” he said.

The Harrisville student is this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star. He studies culinary arts at Southwest Tech Center in Fowler.

He plans on making cooking a career, because food makes him happy and “I like making people happy.”

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.