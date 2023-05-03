Chilly with rain from time to time

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s and 40s, and we’ll be hanging on to the 40s all day.

It’s going to be chilly with rain showers from time to time. We’ll have cloudy breaks and maybe an occasional hint of sunshine.

Higher elevations could see a bit of snow early in the morning.

Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Conditions start to improve on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be around 60 with partly sunny skies on Friday.

We’ll see sunshine through the weekend. It will be in the mid-60s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

