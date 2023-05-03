Cool with showers on Wednesday

By John Kubis
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will continue to keep our weather cool, cloudy and unsettled. Expect some showers tonight with lows in the 30′s.

Showers are expected tomorrow. Highs will be in the 40′s.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with some scattered showers. Highs will climb into the 50′s.

Friday is looking partly sunny with highs near 60.

The weekend will be mainly sunny with highs in the 60′s.

