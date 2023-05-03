Covid vaccine mandate lifted, but will Canadians still visit U.S.?

COLLINS LANDING, New York (WWNY) - The last border restriction for Canadians coming into the U.S. has been lifted, but some are finding it hard to celebrate.

Starting next week, the U.S. will drop its COVID-19 vaccine mandate at the Canadian border.

1000 Islands Tourism Director Corey Fram says the border has been slapped with different restrictions since COVID-19 emerged in March of 2020.

It has caused several businesses in many border communities to lose out; some have even closed.

Fram is glad the restrictions have been lifted ahead of this summer season but fears some will still be hesitant to cross.

“I feel we’re not going to get everybody back for a variety of reasons. Some folks took offense that their medical decisions prevented them from being able to travel freely like they wish, and that’s a hard thing to change somebody’s mind on,” he said.

The vaccine mandate for travelers at the Canadian border and coming into U.S. airports ends on May 12.

