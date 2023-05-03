Donna J. Sevey, 75, of Colton

Donna J. Sevey, a resident of Colton (Funeral Home)

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life Service for 75 year old Donna J. Sevey, a resident of Colton, will be held on May 19th. Donna is survived by a daughter, Tanya Sevey; a son, Michael “Ty” Sevey and her two beloved grandchildren Eva and Mya Sevey, all of Colton, NY; a sister, Sharon Jones (husband Shaun); a brother, John P. Hammond (wife Deborah); and a sister, Cynthia LaFountain (husband Irv), all of Colton, NY; and several nieces and nephews around the country. Donna was pre-deceased by her father, Ralph R. Hammond and mother, Betty J. Mittelstaedt Hammond and her soulmate and husband, Michael “Mike” D. Sevey.

Born in Potsdam, NY on September 5, 1947 to Ralph R. Hammond and Betty J. Mittelstaedt Hammond, Donna enjoyed growing up in the town of Colton with her best friend Mary Jane just across the street. Donna graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School in 1965 and enrolled in classes at Adirondack Community College where she soon discovered that Nursing was not the career for her. Donna then enrolled at Canton ATC and completed her Secretarial Science degree in June 1968. Donna began her clerical career working at the Potsdam Town Offices, before working for various lawyers in the area. In 1984, Donna began her career at Clarkson University as an administrative secretary to the President beginning a long career in the Advancement/Development Office at Clarkson. In 2005 she transitioned to the School of Business as the Assistant to the Associate Dean and it was from this Department that she retired in 2012. She often spoke fondly of her many friends and experiences at the University and her stories will be greatly missed.

Donna married her childhood sweetheart, Mike Sevey, on June 26, 1971 and together they built a life of love including their dream home; surrounding themselves with friends, family and furry companions adopted from the local animal shelter. Donna was blessed in her friendships and had great love for her best friends, Mary Jane Harvey, Kathy Connelly, and Gail Rogers. Together they made a lifetime of memories: camping, canoeing, kayaking, traveling to garage sales, playing cards, MahJongg and taking on any adventure that caught their eye. After her retirement from Clarkson University, Donna became very involved with the United Methodist Church in Colton of which she was a lifetime member, even becoming a Trustee. She truly cherished the friends she made while being involved with the church and community events; from the crocheting, quilting, and MahJongg groups to musical entertainment, she really enjoyed the moments spent with her Church Family. The church has recently become the Colton Community Church and will be hosting Donna’s Celebration of Life service on May 19th at 7pm where all who wish to remember her are welcome to join us.

“True friends are never apart, maybe in distance but never in heart.” – Helen Keller

Donna also leaves behind her beloved animal companions, adopted from the Potsdam Animal Shelter; Memorial Donations in Donna’s memory can be made to that organization. A special Thank You to the Colton Ambulance Squad for their care. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com or sent to the family at PO Box 60, Colton, NY 13625. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Donna J. Sevey.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.