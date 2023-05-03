Eleanor E. Siver, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor E. Siver, 88, of Watertown passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Samaritan Summit Village.

Eleanor was born in Watertown January 15, 1935, daughter of Donald L. and Beulah Cook Barney and graduated from Copenhagen High School. She married John R. Siver on December 1, 1956 and the marriage ended in divorce.

From 1984 - 2000 she taught at New Day Children’s Center. Eleanor was an avid reader, loved animals, and enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family.

She is survived by son Timothy J. (Mary) Siver, Queensbury; daughter Christine L. Bohling, Sandy Creek; four grandchildren, Jamie L. (J. Thomas) Kopie, Whitney N. McDermott, Molly Jane and Abby R. Siver; four great grandchildren, Aubrie and Landyn Dillon, Maverick McDermott, and Ireland Kopie; brother Don (Deborah) Barney, Sackets Harbor; two sisters, Ann (Ronald) Pominville, Glenfield and Sue Beaman, Sackets Harbor; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents Eleanor was predeceased by three sisters, Phyliss Iannotti, Jane Hodge and Sally Barney in infancy and son-in-law Jeffrey Bohling.

The graveside service will be held on Friday, May 5, at 2:30 PM in Brookside Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor’s name may be made to SPCA of Jefferson County, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.

