Gillibrand calls for review of military helicopter crashes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is calling for a review of military helicopter crashes.

A member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gillibrand sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin requesting a review of all rotary-wing aviation accidents that resulted in a loss of life or aircraft.

It comes after recent helicopter accidents in Alaska and Kentucky that resulted in the deaths of multiple soldiers as well as the crash of a Black Hawk helicopter in 2021 that resulted in the deaths of three officers from the New York Army National Guard.

“A review of rotary-wing aviation accidents will help Congress understand these incidents, as well as what resources we can provide to protect the safety of our brave women and men in uniform,” said Gillibrand.

See a copy of the letter below:

