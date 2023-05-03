Highlights & scores: College & high school lacrosse battles

(WWNY) - It was a big men’s college lacrosse battle in Potsdam as Clarkson hosted St. Lawrence in a Liberty League quarterfinal.

The Saints and Golden Knights would go into overtime.

- Matt Riley inside to Thomas Fiebich for the man-up goal. It’s 4-3 Golden Knights.

- Riley delivers a shot to the corner – an unassisted goal – Clarkson is up 5-4.

- Canton native Mark Mahoney dishes to Judge Murphy, who lasers past the keeper. It’s 7-6 SLU.

- Brian Penney blasts a shot through the defense. SLU is still up 8-7.

- Zadoc White fires inside the left post. It’s 9-7 Saints.

- With just 1:56 left in regulation, Clarkson’s Tyler Hall launches a blast to tie the game at 9-9.

Then in overtime, the Saints’ Stu Hutchinson to Ben Hutchinson for a goal, lifting SLU to a 10-9 win and into the Liberty League semifinals vs. RIT in Rochester on Friday at 4 p.m.

Colton-Pierrepont entertained Massena in Northern Athletic Conference boys’ lacrosse.

- After Colton-Pierrepont jumped up 2-0, Dugga Thompson ripples the mesh for Massena’s first goal.

- Rowan Oakes to Trysen Sunday with an over-the-shoulder goal. It was his milestone 100th varsity scorer. Game toed 2-2.

- Oakes to Sunday again – over the shoulder, over the goalie – 3-2 Massena.

- Sunday this time returns the pass to Oakes who buries the fifth Raider goal.

- Kade Frego to Drew Smutz who finds the corner of the net. It’s 7-2 Massena.

- Sunday with a worm-burner for a hat trick.

Massena goes on to beat Colton-Pierrepont 14-8.

Tuesday’s local scores

High school baseball

Belleville Henderson 12, LaFargeville 1

Alexandria 6, Copenhagen 3

Copenhagen 11, Alexandria 5

South Lewis 7, Sackets Harbor 3

Parishville-Hopkinton 11, St. Lawrence Central 0

High school softball

Thousand Islands 20, Copenhagen 0

Sackets Harbor 4, South Lewis 2

Canton 19, OFA 0

St. Lawrence Central 12, Malone 3

College softball

Herkimer 6, Jefferson 5

Jefferson 8, Herkimer 5

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Carthage 10, Indian River 5

Watertown 13, General Brown 10

OFA 13, Canton 8

Massena 14, Colton-Pierrepont 8

Salmon River 17, St. Lawrence Central 4

Potsdam 11, Plattsburgh 2

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 21, Immaculate Hearts 2

Indian River 20, General Brown 7

Heuvelton 10, Malone 6

Massena 13, Saranac-Lake Placid 2

Men’s college lacrosse

St. Lawrence 10, Clarkson 9 (OT)

SUNY Canton 16, NVU Lyndon 0

Women’s college lacrosse

Vassar 13, St. Lawrence 11

High school golf

Norwood-Norfolk 231, Salmon River 237

Watertown 7, Immaculate Heart 0

