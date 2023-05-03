Highlights & scores: College & high school lacrosse battles
(WWNY) - It was a big men’s college lacrosse battle in Potsdam as Clarkson hosted St. Lawrence in a Liberty League quarterfinal.
The Saints and Golden Knights would go into overtime.
- Matt Riley inside to Thomas Fiebich for the man-up goal. It’s 4-3 Golden Knights.
- Riley delivers a shot to the corner – an unassisted goal – Clarkson is up 5-4.
- Canton native Mark Mahoney dishes to Judge Murphy, who lasers past the keeper. It’s 7-6 SLU.
- Brian Penney blasts a shot through the defense. SLU is still up 8-7.
- Zadoc White fires inside the left post. It’s 9-7 Saints.
- With just 1:56 left in regulation, Clarkson’s Tyler Hall launches a blast to tie the game at 9-9.
Then in overtime, the Saints’ Stu Hutchinson to Ben Hutchinson for a goal, lifting SLU to a 10-9 win and into the Liberty League semifinals vs. RIT in Rochester on Friday at 4 p.m.
Colton-Pierrepont entertained Massena in Northern Athletic Conference boys’ lacrosse.
- After Colton-Pierrepont jumped up 2-0, Dugga Thompson ripples the mesh for Massena’s first goal.
- Rowan Oakes to Trysen Sunday with an over-the-shoulder goal. It was his milestone 100th varsity scorer. Game toed 2-2.
- Oakes to Sunday again – over the shoulder, over the goalie – 3-2 Massena.
- Sunday this time returns the pass to Oakes who buries the fifth Raider goal.
- Kade Frego to Drew Smutz who finds the corner of the net. It’s 7-2 Massena.
- Sunday with a worm-burner for a hat trick.
Massena goes on to beat Colton-Pierrepont 14-8.
Tuesday’s local scores
High school baseball
Belleville Henderson 12, LaFargeville 1
Alexandria 6, Copenhagen 3
Copenhagen 11, Alexandria 5
South Lewis 7, Sackets Harbor 3
Parishville-Hopkinton 11, St. Lawrence Central 0
High school softball
Thousand Islands 20, Copenhagen 0
Sackets Harbor 4, South Lewis 2
Canton 19, OFA 0
St. Lawrence Central 12, Malone 3
College softball
Herkimer 6, Jefferson 5
Jefferson 8, Herkimer 5
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Carthage 10, Indian River 5
Watertown 13, General Brown 10
OFA 13, Canton 8
Massena 14, Colton-Pierrepont 8
Salmon River 17, St. Lawrence Central 4
Potsdam 11, Plattsburgh 2
Girls’ high school lacrosse
South Jefferson 21, Immaculate Hearts 2
Indian River 20, General Brown 7
Heuvelton 10, Malone 6
Massena 13, Saranac-Lake Placid 2
Men’s college lacrosse
St. Lawrence 10, Clarkson 9 (OT)
SUNY Canton 16, NVU Lyndon 0
Women’s college lacrosse
Vassar 13, St. Lawrence 11
High school golf
Norwood-Norfolk 231, Salmon River 237
Watertown 7, Immaculate Heart 0
