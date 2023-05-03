Highlights & scores: College & high school lacrosse battles

Highlights & scores: College & high school lacrosse battles
By Mel Busler
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - It was a big men’s college lacrosse battle in Potsdam as Clarkson hosted St. Lawrence in a Liberty League quarterfinal.

The Saints and Golden Knights would go into overtime.

- Matt Riley inside to Thomas Fiebich for the man-up goal. It’s 4-3 Golden Knights.

- Riley delivers a shot to the corner – an unassisted goal – Clarkson is up 5-4.

- Canton native Mark Mahoney dishes to Judge Murphy, who lasers past the keeper. It’s 7-6 SLU.

- Brian Penney blasts a shot through the defense. SLU is still up 8-7.

- Zadoc White fires inside the left post. It’s 9-7 Saints.

- With just 1:56 left in regulation, Clarkson’s Tyler Hall launches a blast to tie the game at 9-9.

Then in overtime, the Saints’ Stu Hutchinson to Ben Hutchinson for a goal, lifting SLU to a 10-9 win and into the Liberty League semifinals vs. RIT in Rochester on Friday at 4 p.m.

Colton-Pierrepont entertained Massena in Northern Athletic Conference boys’ lacrosse.

- After Colton-Pierrepont jumped up 2-0, Dugga Thompson ripples the mesh for Massena’s first goal.

- Rowan Oakes to Trysen Sunday with an over-the-shoulder goal. It was his milestone 100th varsity scorer. Game toed 2-2.

- Oakes to Sunday again – over the shoulder, over the goalie – 3-2 Massena.

- Sunday this time returns the pass to Oakes who buries the fifth Raider goal.

- Kade Frego to Drew Smutz who finds the corner of the net. It’s 7-2 Massena.

- Sunday with a worm-burner for a hat trick.

Massena goes on to beat Colton-Pierrepont 14-8.

Tuesday’s local scores

High school baseball

Belleville Henderson 12, LaFargeville 1

Alexandria 6, Copenhagen 3

Copenhagen 11, Alexandria 5

South Lewis 7, Sackets Harbor 3

Parishville-Hopkinton 11, St. Lawrence Central 0

High school softball

Thousand Islands 20, Copenhagen 0

Sackets Harbor 4, South Lewis 2

Canton 19, OFA 0

St. Lawrence Central 12, Malone 3

College softball

Herkimer 6, Jefferson 5

Jefferson 8, Herkimer 5

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Carthage 10, Indian River 5

Watertown 13, General Brown 10

OFA 13, Canton 8

Massena 14, Colton-Pierrepont 8

Salmon River 17, St. Lawrence Central 4

Potsdam 11, Plattsburgh 2

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 21, Immaculate Hearts 2

Indian River 20, General Brown 7

Heuvelton 10, Malone 6

Massena 13, Saranac-Lake Placid 2

Men’s college lacrosse

St. Lawrence 10, Clarkson 9 (OT)

SUNY Canton 16, NVU Lyndon 0

Women’s college lacrosse

Vassar 13, St. Lawrence 11

High school golf

Norwood-Norfolk 231, Salmon River 237

Watertown 7, Immaculate Heart 0

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the to United States Equestrian Federation, 15-year-old Hannah Serfass was competing...
15-year-old horseback rider killed in tragic accident during competition, officials say
Minimum Wage
Pay rise comes for New Yorkers, but some chafe at compromise
Interstate 81 traffic advisory
Highway reopened: I81 between Ellisburg & Adams Center
Interim Watertown city attorney Todd Bullard takes issue with comments by council member Cliff...
‘It makes me wonder what side you truly are on,’ lawyer tells lawmaker
Fort Drum
Fort Drum affected by Army aviation stand down

Latest News

Highlights & scores: College & high school lacrosse battles
If the rain holds off, the Jefferson Community College softball team faces a tough Herkimer...
JCC softball team faces tough opponent — if the weather cooperates
JCC softball team faces tough opponent — if the weather cooperates
Athlete of the Week: Savannah Hodges