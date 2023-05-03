James F. Mussen Jr., 69, of Hermon

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - James F. Mussen Jr., age 69, of Hermon, New York passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.garnerfh.com__;!!M2D_dUfSiN4E!Jud1NT1ut3Cf5OJ8Xwb8UXaEcIbG802xzt3U7nMDIMmKbqnh_JfAfVf5CqdMqok-vCJKqD-1zIm63lpzzOhmgvjQzpSgvc26XA$ [garnerfh[.]com] for the Mussen family.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

U.S. -Canada border
Covid vaccine mandate lifted, but will Canadians still visit U.S.?
Watertown City Hall
Watertown could face $9M budget deficit in 2027
Mary Jane Berry, 91, of Rodman, went to her heavenly home on May 2, 2023, under the care of her...
Mary Jane Berry, 91, of Rodman
James "Spanky" Rebb, Jr. 60, of 222 State St., Carthage, died peacefully at his home on, May 2,...
James “Spanky” Rebb, Jr. 60, of Carthage

Obituaries

Joanne M. Keyes, Henderson, NY, passed away on April 29, 2023, at the Hospice Residence of...
Joanne M. Keyes, of Henderson
Audrey M. Gooshaw, age 85, of Heuvelton passed away on Tuesday morning, May 2, 2023, at her...
Audrey M. Gooshaw, 85, of Heuvelton
Francis Green
Man arrested after police pull over stolen Jeep that was spray-painted
Candles
Eleanor E. Siver, 88, of Watertown
Donna J. Sevey, a resident of Colton
Donna J. Sevey, 75, of Colton
Jared C. Berg, 25, a resident of Spring Street, Norwood and formerly of Ogdensburg passed away...
Jared C. Berg, 25, of Norwood