James F. Mussen Jr., 69, of Hermon

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - James F. Mussen Jr., age 69, of Hermon, New York passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.garnerfh.com__;!!M2D_dUfSiN4E!Jud1NT1ut3Cf5OJ8Xwb8UXaEcIbG802xzt3U7nMDIMmKbqnh_JfAfVf5CqdMqok-vCJKqD-1zIm63lpzzOhmgvjQzpSgvc26XA$ [garnerfh[.]com] for the Mussen family.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.