James “Spanky” Rebb, Jr. 60, of Carthage

Published: May. 3, 2023
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - James “Spanky” Rebb, Jr. 60, of 222 State St., Carthage, died peacefully at his home on, May 2, 2023.

Born November 02, 1962, in Lowville, the son of the late James A. Rebb, Sr. and Mary E. (Swem) Rebb, he graduated from Carthage Central High School with the Class of 1984.

Spanky was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, A benevolent member of the West Carthage Fire Department & the Hornets drill team, he was awarded Fireman of the year.

He is survived by his brothers, Edmund Rebb and his companion Sue Trombley, a sister, Valerie Rebb Compo, Carthage; sister-in-laws, Charlotte Rebb, Carthage; Tammey Rebb, of Natural Bridge; and several nieces & nephews, and great-nieces and nephews along with many special cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents, and brother, John W. “Rebby” Rebb.

James enjoyed bowling and dirt track racing, and he loved to ride along with Terry Groff & his tow truck.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the West Carthage Fire Department on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 1:30 pm.

Per his wishes, there will be no public calling hours or service. A private burial will be held by his family, and he will be laid to rest alongside his mother in the St. James Catholic Cemetery in Carthage, NY.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Mr. Rebb’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

