Jared C. Berg, 25, of Norwood

Jared C. Berg, 25, a resident of Spring Street, Norwood and formerly of Ogdensburg passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at his home. (Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Jared C. Berg, 25, a resident of Spring Street, Norwood and formerly of Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 starting at 2 p.m. at the Ogdensburg Elks Lodge, 332 Caroline Street, in Ogdensburg. Jared passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at his home. Jared is survived by his mother, Kimberley Clark, Norwood; his father, Todd Berg and his companion Christel Crossett, Ogdensburg; a brother, Ian Berg, U.S. Air Force, Anchorage, AL; a sister, Hannah Berg, Evans Mills; his maternal grandparents, James and Susan Steves, Leesburg, FL; his paternal grandmother, Joann Berg, Ogdensburg; his aunts and uncles, Joel and Kellie Berg, Hilton, NY; Kris and Toni Jo Berg, Ogdensburg and Matt and Tanya Steves, Cold Brook, NY as well as his many friends whom include his closest friend, Tristan Moore. Jared was pre-deceased by his paternal grandfather, Robert Berg.

Born in Ogdensburg, NY on July 2, 1997 to Todd J. Berg and Kimberley J. Steves, Jared attended Ogdensburg Schools and graduated from OFA, Class of 2015. He continued his education at SUNY Potsdam for a period of time. Jared was active in sports, especially hockey. He worked for Pepsi-Cola Ogdensburg Bottlers for a period of time and was most recently working for Cornerstone in Norwood, as a Direct Sales Representative. He enjoyed his travels throughout the North County while working and in his free time, enjoyed fishing, golf, hockey and cooking. Memorial donations in Jared’s memory can be made to the Ogdensburg Minor Hockey Association and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Jared C. Berg.

