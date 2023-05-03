JCC softball team on track for postseason run

JCC softball team on track for postseason run
By Mel Busler
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson Community College softball team split a doubleheader with Herkimer Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Cannoneers are looking for some big wins as they prepare for the postseason.

The Lady Cannoneers entered play this week with an 18-4 mark in Region 3. This, coming off a 2022 season where they made it to the regional semifinals.

After a slow start, once Jefferson started regular season play, the team started playing great softball.

It appears to be quality, not quantity as far as Jefferson is concerned.

As far as what the post season holds for Jefferson, the team has the talent to go far.

The Lady Cannoneers are looking to take care of some unfinished business later this season.

