Joanne M. Keyes, of Henderson

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Joanne M. Keyes, Henderson, NY, passed away on April 29, 2023, at the Hospice Residence of Jefferson County.

Joanne was born on April 29, 1938, in Rochester, NY, the daughter of late Michael and Veronica Weins. She is survived by her siblings: Michael Weins, Ronald Weins, Robert Weins, and Sharon Weins. Joanne attended Saint Joseph’s Commercial School in Rochester, NY. Of her many accomplishments during that time, Joanne was crowned May Queen at Our Mother of Sorrows.

Joanne married Lindsey (Jim) Keyes and moved from Rochester, NY to Henderson, NY where she and her husband operated a successful fishing charter and rental cottage business in Henderson Harbor, NY. Joanne enjoyed reading, floating in the lake, sunsets, and spending time with both family and friends. She will be remembered for her lighthearted spirit and as a selfless, loving mother and grandmother.

Joanne is survived by her four sons: Richard (Lisa) Polatas of Brownville, NY, Michael (Tracey) Keyes of Syracuse, NY, James (Pam) Keyes of Rochester, NY, and Timothy (Kellie) Keyes of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and her daughter Linda (Gary) Zimmer of Henderson, NY. She is survived by her eleven grandchildren: Shandraya Yelle, Tyler Keyes, Erin Doyle, Caroline Polatas, Gary Zimmer, Danielle Magovney, Cody Zimmer, Celene Keyes, Kameron Keyes, Celeste Keyes, and Kamden Keyes. She is also survived by four great grandchildren: Cole Yelle, Easton Yelle, Liam Yelle, and Mason Magovney.

A funeral memorial service will be held at 1PM, Friday, May 5, 2023, at Queen of Heaven Church, 8900 NYS Route 3, Henderson, NY. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County.

