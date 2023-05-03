Man accused of shooting into Memphis TV station to undergo mental evaluation

The man charged with shooting into a Memphis TV station will receive a mental evaluation. (WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The man charged with shooting into a Memphis TV station Tuesday morning will receive a mental evaluation.

Police said 26-year-old Jarrad Nathan wanted to speak with the news team at Fox affiliate WHBQ but ended up firing a shot into the glass at the station with an AR-style rifle.

Nathan surrendered to police after an hour-long barricade inside a hamburger restaurant near WHBQ, police said. He’s charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Jarrad Nathan, 26
Jarrad Nathan, 26(Memphis Police Department)

Police said he was taken into custody around 1 p.m. after crisis negotiators persuaded him to turn himself in.

Nathan is also charged with aggravated assault from an incident in March, with his aunt being the alleged victim. He remains in the Shelby County Jail on a $25,000 bond for that incident and $250,000 bond for the incident at WHBQ.

Nathan will reappear in Shelby County court on May 17.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the to United States Equestrian Federation, 15-year-old Hannah Serfass was competing...
15-year-old horseback rider killed in tragic accident during competition, officials say
Minimum Wage
Pay rise comes for New Yorkers, but some chafe at compromise
Interstate 81 traffic advisory
Highway reopened: I81 between Ellisburg & Adams Center
Interim Watertown city attorney Todd Bullard takes issue with comments by council member Cliff...
‘It makes me wonder what side you truly are on,’ lawyer tells lawmaker
Fort Drum
Fort Drum affected by Army aviation stand down

Latest News

A U.S. Marine veteran was taken into custody and released without charges. A spokesperson for...
Man dies after being placed in headlock on NYC subway
A mother and her three children were shot dead at an apartment in Lake Wales, Florida on...
Police kill man suspected of killing Florida mom, 3 kids
A suspect is escorted by police outside the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia,...
Police: Serbia school shooting suspect had list of students to target
Bail law now gives judges discretion to hold violent defendants in jail
Psychologist Leslie Lebowitz, right, testifies on direct examination by E. Jean Carroll's...
Trump lawyers say they won’t call witnesses at rape trial