Man charged with animal cruelty for allegedly failing to feed dog

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 31-year-old St. Lawrence County man faces an animal cruelty charge.

The sheriff’s office says it received a tip that dog wasn’t being fed at a home on County Route 5 in the town of Morristown.

Deputies investigated and charged Andrew Durham with animal cruelty for allegedly failing to provide proper sustenance to an animal under his care.

Officials say the dog was taken to a veterinarian, who found the animal was malnourished.

The dog is now in the care of the county’s dog control officer.

Durham was ticketed to appear in Morristown Town Court at a later date.

