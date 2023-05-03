Mary Jane Berry, 91, of Rodman, went to her heavenly home on May 2, 2023, under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Funeral Home)

RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Mary Jane Berry, 91, of Rodman, went to her heavenly home on May 2, 2023, under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Her funeral service will be at noon on Monday May 8 at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY, with Cheryl Gmitter, pastor of the Airport Christian Fellowship Church, Dexter, NY, officiating. Burial will follow in the South Rutland Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the funeral beginning at 10:00 am.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Born January 31, 1932 in Rutland, Mary was the eldest child of Ralph and Marion (Hulbert) Curtis. She attended Copenhagen Central School where she graduated at the top of her class.

She was a member of the South Rutland Community Baptist Church which is where she met Lyndon C. Berry. The couple were married in the Adams Baptist parsonage on September 11, 1948. Mary and Lyndon spent their entire life in Rodman, raising their two children Sharon and Wendell.

Together they tested milk for many years, boarded heifers in their barn and ran Lyndon C. Berry & Son, a dairy equipment sales and service business. She also managed the Baker’s General Store in Whitesville, NY.

Mary was a very hard worker, She could often be found outdoors tending to the cattle, mowing the lawn or gardening. She played the organ at church, was a 4-H leader and was active in the Ladies Aid Society in South Rutland. She was also a marvelous cook, but it was agreed that her specialty was baking pies. In addition to all of these things, she took the time to selflessly care for the needs of many family members and others.

She enjoyed nature and the outdoors immensely, finding pleasure in the sky, the trees, flowers, birds and the animals all around her. But her greatest happiness came from loving her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and spending time with them.

She is survived by her daughter Sharon (Calvin) Rudd, Port Charlotte, FL and Henderson, NY; her son Wendell (Marianne) Berry, Rodman; four grandchildren Lisa (Scott) Gregory, Angelynn VanWormer, Christopher (Nichola) Berry and Michael (Rachel) Rudd; her six great grandchildren Madison, Alexander and Mia Gregory, Cameron and Heather Berry and Michaela VanWormer: her sister Thelma Reardon, brother in law Garry Berry, and many nieces and nephews. She loved every one of them and each will miss her terribly.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, her husband Lyndon who died August 2009, a sister Dorothy Overton, a brother George, and a great granddaughter, Christina Berry, as well as a sister in law Phyllis Berry and brother in law William Reardon.

Donations in her memory may be made to the South Rutland Cemetery, ℅ Gail Hodge, 15730 Odell Road, Copenhagen, NY 13626.

Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

