Menopause the Musical the Megahit

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The longest running stage show in Las Vegas History, “Menopause The Musical,” will be performing May 17 at George Hall Auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy.

The show begins at 7:45 p.m. and is being brought to the north country by Ogdensburg Command Performances. Tickets can be purchased by calling 315-393-2625, by visiting www.ILoveTheatre.org or by emailing ocp@ogdensburgk12.org

Producers joke that the original concept for “Menopause The Musical” was inspired by a single hot flash and a bottle of wine. Since that time more than 20 years ago, the show has entertained 17 million people across 16 countries and played in more than 500 U.S. cities.

Kimberly Vaniesbrouck, a longtime cast member, says the musical was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of the so-called “change of life.”

“The number one thing it helps with is it makes you laugh about menopause, Vanbiesbrouck said during a recent interview. “I think laughter is the best healing medicine. The brilliance of the show is that they take songs a lot of people know and change the lyrics.”

The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats with parodies from classic pop songs of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. For example, the Bee Gees’ song “Stayin’ Alive” becomes “Stayin’ Awake/Night Sweatin’” and “Puff, The Magic Dragon” becomes “Puff, My God, I’m Draggin.’”

A total of 25 parody songs are featured during the performance.

The menopause story unfolds in a department store were four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and other symptoms of “the change.”

The women form a unique bond with the audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause should no longer be considered a silent passage of life.

Ogdensburg Command Performances Administrator Sally F. Palao said her organization has brought “Menopause The Musical” to the north country several times in the past and that audience members have thoroughly enjoyed each performance.

“It’s very funny and entertaining for both women and with men,” Mrs. Palao said. “It’s just one of those shows that everybody can relate to.”

At 15 years and counting, “Menopause The Musical” is the longest continually running musical in Las Vegas history, according to promoters. Internationally the show has been seen by 17 million people and translated into nine languages.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.