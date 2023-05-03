Menopause the Musical the Megahit

OCP - Performance may 17 at 7:45 pm
Menopause the musical, May 17 in Ogdensburg.
Menopause the musical, May 17 in Ogdensburg.(OCP)
By Craig Thornton
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The longest running stage show in Las Vegas History, “Menopause The Musical,” will be performing May 17 at George Hall Auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy.

The show begins at 7:45 p.m. and is being brought to the north country by Ogdensburg Command Performances. Tickets can be purchased by calling 315-393-2625, by visiting www.ILoveTheatre.org or by emailing ocp@ogdensburgk12.org

Producers joke that the original concept for “Menopause The Musical” was inspired by a single hot flash and a bottle of wine. Since that time more than 20 years ago, the show has entertained 17 million people across 16 countries and played in more than 500 U.S. cities.

Kimberly Vaniesbrouck, a longtime cast member, says the musical was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of the so-called “change of life.”

“The number one thing it helps with is it makes you laugh about menopause, Vanbiesbrouck said during a recent interview. “I think laughter is the best healing medicine. The brilliance of the show is that they take songs a lot of people know and change the lyrics.”

The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats with parodies from classic pop songs of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. For example, the Bee Gees’ song “Stayin’ Alive” becomes “Stayin’ Awake/Night Sweatin’” and “Puff, The Magic Dragon” becomes “Puff, My God, I’m Draggin.’”

A total of 25 parody songs are featured during the performance.

The menopause story unfolds in a department store were four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and other symptoms of “the change.”

The women form a unique bond with the audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause should no longer be considered a silent passage of life.

Ogdensburg Command Performances Administrator Sally F. Palao said her organization has brought “Menopause The Musical” to the north country several times in the past and that audience members have thoroughly enjoyed each performance.

“It’s very funny and entertaining for both women and with men,” Mrs. Palao said. “It’s just one of those shows that everybody can relate to.”

At 15 years and counting, “Menopause The Musical” is the longest continually running musical in Las Vegas history, according to promoters. Internationally the show has been seen by 17 million people and translated into nine languages.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the to United States Equestrian Federation, 15-year-old Hannah Serfass was competing...
15-year-old horseback rider killed in tragic accident during competition, officials say
Minimum Wage
Pay rise comes for New Yorkers, but some chafe at compromise
Interstate 81 traffic advisory
Highway reopened: I81 between Ellisburg & Adams Center
Interim Watertown city attorney Todd Bullard takes issue with comments by council member Cliff...
‘It makes me wonder what side you truly are on,’ lawyer tells lawmaker
Fort Drum
Fort Drum affected by Army aviation stand down

Latest News

The Jefferson Community College softball team was 18-4 entering play this week.
JCC softball team on track for postseason run
Clarkson's Brian Penney blasts a shot through the defense in a Liberty League quarterfinal...
Highlights & scores: College & high school lacrosse battles
Forest director Adam Wild shows the vacuum system used to coax sap out of beech trees.
Ag report: Tapping trees, but not maple
Wake Up Weather
Chilly with rain from time to time