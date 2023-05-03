Morning Checkup: Stroke Awareness Month

Morning Checkup: Stroke Awareness Month
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Stroke Awareness Month.

Lauren Lupi is quality improvement practitioner at Samaritan Medical Center. She says any of the symptoms in the acronym BE FAST could be a sign of a stroke.

It’s better, she says, to overreact, because time saved is brain saved. There’s a delicate 4.5-hour treatment window.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Here are the signs to watch out for:

- B: Balance. Loss of balance, headache, dizziness.

- E: Eyes. Blurred vision.

- F: Face. One side of the face is drooping.

- A: Arms. Weakness is arms or legs.

- S: Speech. Difficulty speaking.

- T: Time. Time to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the to United States Equestrian Federation, 15-year-old Hannah Serfass was competing...
15-year-old horseback rider killed in tragic accident during competition, officials say
Minimum Wage
Pay rise comes for New Yorkers, but some chafe at compromise
Interstate 81 traffic advisory
Highway reopened: I81 between Ellisburg & Adams Center
Interim Watertown city attorney Todd Bullard takes issue with comments by council member Cliff...
‘It makes me wonder what side you truly are on,’ lawyer tells lawmaker
Fort Drum
Fort Drum affected by Army aviation stand down

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Stroke Awareness Month
Morning Checkup: Stroke Awareness Month
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: Pandemic depression in kids, heart attacks in women & reduced suicide risk
Tomorrow's Health
WWNY Meet an honoree for this year’s North Country Heart Walk