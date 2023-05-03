Morning Checkup: Stroke Awareness Month
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Stroke Awareness Month.
Lauren Lupi is quality improvement practitioner at Samaritan Medical Center. She says any of the symptoms in the acronym BE FAST could be a sign of a stroke.
It’s better, she says, to overreact, because time saved is brain saved. There’s a delicate 4.5-hour treatment window.
Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
Here are the signs to watch out for:
- B: Balance. Loss of balance, headache, dizziness.
- E: Eyes. Blurred vision.
- F: Face. One side of the face is drooping.
- A: Arms. Weakness is arms or legs.
- S: Speech. Difficulty speaking.
- T: Time. Time to call 911 immediately.
