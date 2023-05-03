WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Ogdensburg History Museum Photography Contest

There’s still time to enter the Ogdensburg History Museum’s First Annual Photography Contest. This year’s theme is Hometown History. Show your pride in the beautiful architecture and history of our city. Photographers are encouraged to choose historic buildings and historic reenactments such as the Battle of Ogdensburg. The photography contest’s submission deadline is May 23, 2023.

In addition to the Grand Prize winner, who will receive $100, the second-place winner will receive $50 and third place will receive $25. Readers can also vote on their favorite image for the People’s Choice Award, which will receive $25. Photographers of all skill levels are encouraged to enter. All winning images will be announced in June. Go to https://www.ogdensburghistorymuseum.com/general-1 for more info on contest rules, photo specifications and how to enter. Contact Julie Madlin at 315-528-0733 if you have any questions.

