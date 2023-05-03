Rising lake, river water levels expected to remain below record highs of 2017 & 2019

(WWNY) - Continued wet weather may cause flooding in some areas along Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shorelines, according to the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board.

The board says that while water levels are rising, they’re expected to remain below the record highs we saw in 2017 and 2019.

Officials say heavy rain in recent days has caused Lake Ontario water levels to rise at a rate of nearly an inch (0.8 inch) per day.

On Tuesday, they expected lake levels to reach 247.05 feet.

According to the International Joint Commission, Lake Ontario hit a record-high water level in 2017 of 248.95 feet. It then exceeded that two years later in 2019, with a new record of 249.09 feet.

The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board says it’s monitoring the situation and continues to adjust the outflow of water from the lake into the St. Lawrence River.

On Tuesday, Ontario Power Generation adjusted the gates at the Iroquois Dam to prevent extremely high levels on Lake St. Lawrence, the portion of the St. Lawrence River upstream from the Moses - Saunders Dam to Iroquois, Ontario.

