‘Run for Robin’ coming up next month

Run for Robin 2023
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an event coming up to honor a member of the Copenhagen community.

Committee members Eric Johnson and Kim Hayden talked about the 5K Color Run/Walk for Robin Lieby.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning

Robin was a parent and coaching assistant with the Tug Tactics soccer club who was killed in a car accident taking her son to soccer practice.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at Copenhagen Central School.

Money raised will be used to set up a foundation that will offer scholarships in her name.

There will be music, food trucks, face painting, and a dunking booth, as well as 10 color stations during the run/walk.

Visit Tug Tactics on Facebook to register. The deadline is May 20.

