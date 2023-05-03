‘Run for Robin’ coming up next month
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an event coming up to honor a member of the Copenhagen community.
Committee members Eric Johnson and Kim Hayden talked about the 5K Color Run/Walk for Robin Lieby.
Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning
Robin was a parent and coaching assistant with the Tug Tactics soccer club who was killed in a car accident taking her son to soccer practice.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at Copenhagen Central School.
Money raised will be used to set up a foundation that will offer scholarships in her name.
There will be music, food trucks, face painting, and a dunking booth, as well as 10 color stations during the run/walk.
Visit Tug Tactics on Facebook to register. The deadline is May 20.
