Vax mandate for border crossers to be lifted

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - The U.S. will drop its COVID-19 vaccine mandate at the Canadian border next week.

Canada ended its own vaccination requirement in October, but the U.S. has hung on.

Now the White House says deaths from COVID are at their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic.

Because of that, the vaccine mandate for foreign travelers at the Canadian border — or coming into the U.S. at airports — will end on May 12.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.