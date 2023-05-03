Vax mandate for border crossers to be lifted

Vaccine Mandate
Vaccine Mandate(MGN, Vuong Tran / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WWNY) - The U.S. will drop its COVID-19 vaccine mandate at the Canadian border next week.

Canada ended its own vaccination requirement in October, but the U.S. has hung on.

Now the White House says deaths from COVID are at their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic.

Because of that, the vaccine mandate for foreign travelers at the Canadian border — or coming into the U.S. at airports — will end on May 12.

