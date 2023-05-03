You’re invited to the 40th Annual Tri County Student Art Show

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 40th Annual Tri County Student Art Show kicks off next Monday, featuring the work of students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Watertown High School junior Ruth Quinal and kindergartner Molly Garnsey appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the show.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception on Monday, May 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Dulles State Office Building.

The show will continue through Wednesday, May 17 during regular office hours.

The show covers the entire main floor of the Dulles State Office Building.

Last year’s show housed nearly 1,200 works of student art involving 64 area teachers and their students from 23 different schools in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

The show’s main sponsor is Carthage Savings and Loan.

