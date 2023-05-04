Academic All-Star: Kiah Delles
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Kiah Delles, a senior at Indian River High School.
Kiah is ranked first in her class, a member of National Honor Society, and senior class treasurer.
She’s a three-sport athlete and has been part of the school’s soccer, basketball and lacrosse teams.
Kiah was also featured recently as a 7 News Arts All-Star.
She plans to attend SUNY Potsdam and major in art education.
