Academic All-Star: Kiah Delles

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Kiah Delles, a senior at Indian River High School.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.

Kiah is ranked first in her class, a member of National Honor Society, and senior class treasurer.

She’s a three-sport athlete and has been part of the school’s soccer, basketball and lacrosse teams.

Kiah was also featured recently as a 7 News Arts All-Star.

She plans to attend SUNY Potsdam and major in art education.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis Green
Man arrested after police pull over stolen Jeep that was spray-painted
According the to United States Equestrian Federation, 15-year-old Hannah Serfass was competing...
15-year-old horseback rider killed in tragic accident during competition, officials say
Nearly a decade after Watertown's Mercy Hospital was demolished, the site still sits vacant.
9 years later, what’s going on with old Mercy Hospital site?
Animal Cruelty
Man charged with animal cruelty for allegedly failing to feed dog
Interstate 81 traffic advisory
Highway reopened: I81 between Ellisburg & Adams Center

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Kiah Delles
Career-Tech All-Star: Nicholas Brassard
Career-Tech All-Star: Nicholas Brassard
Career-Tech All-Star: Nicholas Brassard
Savannah is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 28,...
Athlete of the Week: Savannah Hodges