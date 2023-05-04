Ag official: much to consider when turning crop farm into solar farm

Solar power
Solar power(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Swapping prime farmland for solar farms - a Jefferson County official says there’s a lot for communities to consider when developers offer a deal.

County Agricultural Coordinator Jay Matteson says the county has a lot of farmland with flat surfaces, good soil, and high crop production. It’s a winning combination for both farmers and solar farm developers.

According to the Jefferson County Planning Department, 30 percent of farmland in the town of Watertown is considered prime farmland.

Another 30 percent is farmland of statewide importance, meaning the soil isn’t quite as good as the prime farmland but is still good for farming.

Matteson says once a solar farm is planted and stays for 30 years, that land may never be the same.

“You can take the panels off, but you’ve changed the whole characteristic of that land and its ability to grow crops,” he said.

Matteson says once decommissioned, solar farms aren’t required by the state to remove what’s in the ground including electrical wiring and cement slabs, leaving the community to be responsible to remove it.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis Green
Man arrested after police pull over stolen Jeep that was spray-painted
According the to United States Equestrian Federation, 15-year-old Hannah Serfass was competing...
15-year-old horseback rider killed in tragic accident during competition, officials say
Nearly a decade after Watertown's Mercy Hospital was demolished, the site still sits vacant.
9 years later, what’s going on with old Mercy Hospital site?
Animal Cruelty
Man charged with animal cruelty for allegedly failing to feed dog
Interstate 81 traffic advisory
Highway reopened: I81 between Ellisburg & Adams Center

Latest News

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Number Three Wind Energy Center
Ribbon cut at wind farm that will generate millions of dollars for Lewis County
United Helpers
United Helpers celebrates 125th anniversary
Nursing student at SUNY Canton
Half of SUNY Canton nursing grads to work at local hospitals
WWNY
Relay For Life auctions coming up in Lewis, Jefferson counties