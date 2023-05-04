Allen J. Cameron, 86, of Massena

Allen J. Cameron, 86, of 21 Wilson Avenue, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday morning, May 2, 2023 at the Massena Hospital. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Allen J. Cameron, 86, of 21 Wilson Avenue, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday morning, May 2, 2023 at the Massena Hospital.

Allen was born on February 27, 1937 in Massena, son of the late Miles and Alice Mary (Warring) Cameron. He attended Massena Schools and on July 4, 1959 he married Ruth L. Atwater at the home of the bride’s aunt Maude Alden, on Cherry Street with Rev. Robert U. Holmes officiating. Ruth predeceased him on May 21, 2004.

Allen was a baker for over 50 years, beginning his career at Cadieux’s Bakery as a teenager, then working for Georgi’s Bakery and Bob’s Bake Shop. He had also been a grave digger for Pine Grove Cemetery for many years. He enjoyed bingo, watching wrestling and was an avid Yankee’s baseball fanatic and loved chocolate ice cream.

He is survived by his daughter Cindy Hill of Massena; his granddaughter Jessica Hill of Massena; and four grandchildren, Nevaeh Green, Ryleigh Aubrey, Madelyn Hill and Ava Hill; and his sister Lucille Cameron.

Besides his wife Ruth, and parents Miles and Alice, Allen was also predeceased by his brother Percy Cameron and by his companion Carolyn Pelkey.

A graveside service will be held at the Massena Center Cemetery on Thursday, May 18 at 2PM with Pastor Corey Loudon officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Allen’s memory to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

