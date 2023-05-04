Anna Mae Kennedy, 91, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Anna Mae Kennedy, 91, of Canton died on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the United Helpers Health Care and Rehabilitation Center where she had been a resident for the last 10 months.

Anna Mae was born October 22, 1931 in Malone, a daughter of the late Henry and Charlotte (Allen) Basilier. The family moved to Canton when she was five. She graduated from Canton High School in 1949. On October 10, 1955, Anna Mae was married to Thomas “Jerry” Kennedy. Anna Mae worked in banking her entire career and retired in 1993 from Canton Savings and Loan.

Anna Mae enjoy playing cards and held Friday night card parties at her home for years. She also had a fondness for puzzle books, reading, traveling and going to the casino.

Anna Mae is survived by her son John Kennedy and his companion, Wanda Colton of Canton. She was pre deceased by her beloved husband Thomas “Jerry” Kennedy, parents Henry and Charlotte and an infant daughter Mary Lou Leabo.

Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of the St. Lawrence Valley, P.O. Box 510; Potsdam, NY 13676.

There will be a calling hour Monday, May 8, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of her funeral service at 11:00 am at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Canton.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Anna Mae Kennedy are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

