Arconic sold to private equity firm

Arconic's Massena operations
Arconic's Massena operations(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Arconic, a spinoff of Alcoa that still has a facility in Massena, has been sold.

According to a news release, the company has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a private equity firm called Apollo Global Management, Inc.

The sale is valued at $5.2 billion.

It’s not clear how the sale will affect Massena’s Arconic plant, where 125 workers were employed as of June 2022, when the United Steelworkers Union announced a four-year deal with the company.

Arconic and Alcoa separated in 2016. Alcoa focuses on making aluminum. Arconic makes precision-engineered products out of aluminum.

