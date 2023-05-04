Arconic sold to private equity firm

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Arconic, a spinoff of Alcoa that still has a facility in Massena, has been sold.

According to a news release, the company has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a private equity firm called Apollo Global Management, Inc.

The sale is valued at $5.2 billion.

It’s not clear how the sale will affect Massena’s Arconic plant, where 125 workers were employed as of June 2022, when the United Steelworkers Union announced a four-year deal with the company.

Arconic and Alcoa separated in 2016. Alcoa focuses on making aluminum. Arconic makes precision-engineered products out of aluminum.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.