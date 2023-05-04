Black River Trail Run to benefit VTC

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a run that benefits the Volunteer Transportation Center.

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau talked about the third annual Black River Trail Run.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

Papineau says an organization called Willow Running contacted the VTC for a one-time fundraiser in 2021, but it was so successful it was held again for a second year, and now for a third.

The run starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, on the Black River Trail off State Route 3.

There are 5K, 10K, and 15K options.

You can register at willowrunning.com. The deadline is May 11.

