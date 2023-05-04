Fitness with Jamie: Working the legs

Fitness with Jamie
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time to work those legs.

Fitness expert Jamie Kalk shows us three moves, all using an exercise loop and two also using a dumbbell.

Just remember, keep your bellybutton tucked into your spine.

Interested in Pilates, PiYo, or kickboxing? She’s thinking about putting a class together so let her know what your interests are at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

