WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hector M. Torres, 68, of Watertown, NY, passed away on December 24, 2022 at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence.

A graveside service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9th at Brookside Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.