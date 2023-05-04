Jean Louise Cean, 95, formerly of Dexter

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Jean Louise Cean, 95, formerly of Dexter, NY passed away on December 19, 2022 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Carthage, NY.

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.  A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday May 12th at the Dexter United Methodist Church.  Burial will follow in the Dexter Cemetery.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Leon C. “Tupper” Luman, 81, of Dexter
Candles
Hector M. Torres, 68, of Watertown
Candles
Alan W. Wright, 87, of Watertown
U.S. -Canada border
Covid vaccine mandate lifted, but will Canadians still visit U.S.?

Obituaries

Watertown City Hall
Watertown could face $9M budget deficit in 2027
Mary Jane Berry, 91, of Rodman, went to her heavenly home on May 2, 2023, under the care of her...
Mary Jane Berry, 91, of Rodman
James "Spanky" Rebb, Jr. 60, of 222 State St., Carthage, died peacefully at his home on, May 2,...
James “Spanky” Rebb, Jr. 60, of Carthage
Candles
James F. Mussen Jr., 69, of Hermon
Joanne M. Keyes, Henderson, NY, passed away on April 29, 2023, at the Hospice Residence of...
Joanne M. Keyes, of Henderson
Audrey M. Gooshaw, age 85, of Heuvelton passed away on Tuesday morning, May 2, 2023, at her...
Audrey M. Gooshaw, 85, of Heuvelton