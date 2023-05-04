DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Jean Louise Cean, 95, formerly of Dexter, NY passed away on December 19, 2022 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Carthage, NY.

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday May 12th at the Dexter United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Dexter Cemetery.

