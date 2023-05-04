John Louis Hubbard, 91 of Guffin Bay NY, the youngest of six, joined his parents and siblings in heaven on Thursday, May 4th, 2023 (Funeral Home)

GUFFIN BAY, New York (WWNY) -John Louis Hubbard, 91 of Guffin Bay NY, the youngest of six, joined his parents and siblings in heaven on Thursday, May 4 th , 2023. John was born on June 20 th , 1931 to Freeman and Elsie Hubbard of Rosiere NY. John married the love of his life, Majken Elizabeth Carney on August 1 st , 1954 at All Saints Catholic Church in Chaumont NY and began a 69-year journey of living, laughing and loving while moving their family up and down the east coast of the United States.

After serving our great country in Korea with the United States Air Force, John began a career as a cartographer (surveyor) with the US Geological Survey (USGS) in 1959. Given the nature of his work, the USGS would send John, Majken and family to the southeastern US in the winter and the northeastern US in the summer moving the family roughly 50 times in John’s 25-year career with the USGS. During his career, John was involved with mapping many of this country’s treasured locations, such as, the Adirondack mountains, the Okefenokee swamp in Georgia, the Blue Ridge mountains, the Everglades and the Keys in Florida. John retired from the USGS in 1984 and he and Majken began enjoying their retirement years and watching the family grow in numbers. John enjoyed gardening, could never sit still and documented every facet of life. For that, his family is truly grateful.

John is survived by his wife, Majken, his five children, Perry Hubbard and wife, Sue, Gary Hubbard and wife, Julie, Kathy Bassette and husband, Alan, Karen Hubbard and husband, Bob, and Jim Hubbard and wife, Vicki, 18 grandchildren and 52 great grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. John is predeceased by his parents Freeman and Elsie Hubbard, his siblings Glen Hubbard, Paul Hubbard, Harry Hubbard, Nina Schloop, Naureen Lockridge and grandson, John Michael Hubbard. John was a devout Catholic and member of The Catholic Community of Cape Vincent, Rosiere and Chaumont.

A funeral mass, officiated by Father Ray Diesbourg, will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Parish (Rosiere) on Saturday, May 6th , 2023 at 1 pm followed by a burial ceremony at St. Lawrence Cemetery. At John’s request, there will be no visitation or calling hours. A luncheon will follow at Knights of Columbus Hall across from the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to “The Catholic Community of Cape Vincent, and Chaumont” or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Cape Vincent, NY.

