Lewis County Hospital advertises on city billboards for OB/GYNs

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Health System is intensifying its recruitment efforts as it tries to reopen the maternity unit at its Lowville hospital.

The hospital had been looking for an additional obstetrician/gynecologist. Now LCHS Chief Executive Officer Jerry Cayer says they’re looking for two, and progress is being made.

“We’ve decided we’re going to recruit two at this point to really have a lot of depth and strength in the service line,” he said.

Lewis County General Hospital stopped delivering babies in September 2021.

However, women are still able to get OB/GYN check-ups.

Cayer says the unit can reopen as soon as one additional OB/GYN candidate is hired.

He says intense recruiting is in play now. The first strategy is introducing the Lewis County lifestyle.

“Introduce Lewis County, introduce the north country to maybe individuals who are a bit tired of the city thing and are looking for a greater work-life balance, and I think that is something we can offer here,” he said.

Cayer says a good bonus is also on the table in their job offers.

" We’ve been very aggressive with the bonus and contingency offers,” he said.

To reach a hiring pool statewide, Cayer says the hospital is advertising on billboards near hospitals and OB/GYN practices since Sunday.

There is one in the Buffalo area and one in Queens.

Cayer says candidates are coming in; they had an interview Thursday.

He just hopes the right one finds the Lewis County work-life balance is a fit for them.

