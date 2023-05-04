Looking more like spring for the end of the week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today will be a transition day as we look forward to nicer weather to end the week and through the weekend.

There’s some spotty, dense fog this morning and it should be a lot drier by afternoon.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of hit-or-miss showers.

Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Then there’s a string of days with gorgeous weather through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

Highs will be in the mid-60s Saturday through Wednesday with sunny or mostly sunny skies each day.

