Mark A. Grau, 66, of Carthage

Mark A. Grau, 66, of Cole Road, Carthage, passed away early Thursday morning, May 4,2023 at his home where he was stricken suddenly (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mark A. Grau, 66, of Cole Road, Carthage, passed away early Thursday morning, May 4,2023 at his home where he was stricken suddenly.

Mark was born on September 15,1956 in Carthage, the son of the late Louis T. and Barbara Ann (Rahr) Grau. He was a 1975 graduate of Carthage High School and BOCES where he was a certified welder. Mark served in the National Guard shortly after graduation. He married the former Rebecca A. Hadley-Thomas on June 23,1979 at the United Community Church in Carthage. Mark worked at the bus garage for the Carthage Central School District for several years until he decided to start a career in farming. He operated a dairy farm together with Becky for many years and eventually sold the cows and became a vegetable farmer. Mark was known as the “Corn Guy” at his food stand where he sold all his vegetables. He enjoyed going to farmers markets and auctions.

Mark was a member of the American Legion Post # 789, Carthage and the United Community Church.

He is survived by his wife: Rebecca A. Grau of Carthage, two sisters: Rebecca Miller of Cape Vincent and Andrea Snyder of Copenhagen, one brother: Marty Grau of West Carthage and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 8 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage with Anne Rohr officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Champion. Calling hours will be on Monday, May 8 from 11.00 - 1:00pm at the funeral home.

To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.