Relay For Life auctions coming up in Lewis, Jefferson counties

WWNY
WWNY
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two auctions to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life are coming up in Lewis and Jefferson counties.

The American Cancer Society’s Don Boshart appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the events. Watch his interview above.

The first auction will be held at the Lewis County Fairgrounds in Lowville on May 12.

Beginning at 5 p.m., there will be food trucks and a silent auction.

The live auction begins at 6 p.m.

On May 20, an auction will be held in Jefferson County at the Elks Lodge on Bradley Street in Watertown.

A spaghetti dinner and silent auction starts at 5 p.m., followed by a live auction at 6:30 p.m.

7 News’ very own Mel Busler will be the auctioneer at both events.

A variety of items will be offered to the highest bidder, including gift certificates, handmade crafts, and gift baskets.

The Relay For Life will be held in Watertown on June 9.

