Ribbon cut at wind farm that will generate millions of dollars for Lewis County

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Number Three Wind Energy Center
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Number Three Wind Energy Center
By Sandy Torres
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A new wind farm in the town of Lowville will bring millions of dollars to Lewis County over the next few decades.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Number Three Wind Energy Center on Thursday. on a new 104-megawatt wind farm in the town of Lowville.

Invenergy says the 104-megawatt wind farm will bring in tax revenue for Lewis County.

Planning began for the project about two years ago.

It creates six full-time jobs.

“It’s more turbines in an area that already has a bunch of wind turbines, so it’s more money, it’s really what it amounts to for the community, both for the landowners that host the turbines and for all the taxing jurisdictions,” said Marguerite Wells, vice president of renewable development, Invenergy.

Local officials say the project also creates a community economic development fund for the entire county.

“They were willing to partner with us and invest every year for the next 30 years. It will amount to a total of about $6 million into our community that we can use for small businesses, non-profits, even municipalities if they have a special pet project they want to get done,” said Cheyenne Steria, Naturally Lewis finance and incentives director.

The Number Three Wind Energy Center is also the first of 20 energy sources in the Clean Path New York program.

Energy generated by the wind farm will power 30,000 homes across the state.

