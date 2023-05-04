‘Road Warriors’ take to the court for Indian River

"Road Warriors" take to the court for Indian River
By Mel Busler
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Frontier League boys’ tennis teams have had a tough battle this season to get matches in.

For the Indian River tennis team, it’s had to deal with another obstacle.

The Indian River tennis players have been road Warriors this season, playing all their matches on the road and practicing in Watertown on the courts behind the high school.

All of this for good reason: construction is underway on new tennis courts at their school.

Besides the work on the courts, Indian River, along with the rest of the teams in the Frontier League, have had to deal with the weather conditions this spring.

The Frontier League tournament is coming up this Monday and Tuesday on the courts at Watertown High School.

After the league tournament, sectionals will be next on the schedule.

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Massena 16, Malone 2

OFA 13, Heuvelton 12

Canton 16, Potsdam 8

Salmon River 16, Plattsburgh 3

High school softball

Indian River 16, Lowville 0

High school golf

Massena 213, Tupper Lake 243

Malone 215, Colton-Pierrepont 305

